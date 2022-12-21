FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cold weather is forcing the City of Fairhope to close several facilities this week. Beginning Friday restrooms at city parks and on the Fairhope Municipal Pier will be closed.
All restroom facilities are expected to reopen Monday, Dec. 26. We’re told all water will be shut off in these areas to prevent damage.
