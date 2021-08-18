City of Fairhope opening healthcare clinic for employees

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An old city building is about to receive a big makeover in Fairhope.

“It’s called a simple clinic and it’s going to be on one of the campuses of the city,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

City of Fairhope employees, their families and retired employees will receive access to immediate healthcare on or before January 1, 2022 in a new facility located on Pecan Avenue. The building currently serves as a warehouse.

“The employee health clinic will provide routine office visits, it will also help if we have an injury on the job that’s not life-threatening they could go there for that,” Sullivan added.

Fairhope will join other Baldwin County cities like Foley and Gulf Shores who offer similar services to their employees. The city’s health plan is self-funded and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan says this new service is an added perk that’s been missing for a while.

“They’re a retention tool. They’re something that makes it really convenient for our employees to have,” said Sullivan.

Perhaps one of the biggest perks available with the new service is the lack of copays for city employees.

“They save that copay. It saves the city money and you can go in and get your prescriptions pretty easily,” she continued.

City employees are still able to visit their primary care physicians and pharmacies, too.