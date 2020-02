FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope is finalizing its deal to purchase the “clock corner” at the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street.

Council approved the purchase last month, and now they’re just waiting on the official closing.

The Fairhope Single Tax Corporation has agreed to pay half of the purchase price. The total cost will be $525,000.

The city of Fairhope has agreed to pay half of that amount, totaling $262,500.