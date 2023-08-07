FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the excessive water use within the past few weeks. The city decided to enter the third and final phase of water conservation, prohibiting all irrigation.

The City of Fairhope’s mayor, Sherry Sullivan, said this was needed due to the amount of water that has been recently used.

“We have been anywhere from 8.7 to 8.9 million gallons over the past two weeks,” Sullivan said.

We spoke to a resident that said he thinks it is unfair that residents are being told to conserve water when more and more developments are being built.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan said it’s not that the city does not have enough supply, it has to do with excessive heat.

“It’s not really so much about the building, as it is about the excessive heat that we are seeing, so when you have this amount of heat and for this period of time, because usually, we are a rainy city, we are usually close to 70 inches of rain a year and we are just not seeing that and again these excessive temperatures, people are using a lot of water, irrigating, filling their pools, so it really pulls it down in our system,” Sullivan said.

Swimming pools can only be filled Monday and Wednesday, or Tuesday and Thursday.

If residents do not obey the mandatory rules, fines can be as high as $500.

Mayor Sullivan said if everyone cooperates, she thinks that this could be lifted in two days and the city could possibly go back to limited irrigation or voluntary conservation.