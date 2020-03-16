City of Fairhope declares State of Emergency

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has declared a state of emergency. News 5 will provide more details as to what this means for the city and its residents as it is released.

This is in response to the coronavirus threat. All city buildings will be closed to the public effective immediately. The city hall drive-thru will remain open.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: