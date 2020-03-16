Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

City of Fairhope declares State of Emergency

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has declared a state of emergency. News 5 will provide more details as to what this means for the city and its residents as it is released.

This is in response to the coronavirus threat. All city buildings will be closed to the public effective immediately. The city hall drive-thru will remain open.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories