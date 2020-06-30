City of Fairhope closes public works building to public until further notice

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has closed its Public Works building to the public until further notice. This is due to COVID-19 cleaning measures being taken, we’re told.
