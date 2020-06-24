City of Fairhope cancels 4th of July fireworks show

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope announced Wednesday, due to the abundance of caution, they have canceled the Fourth of July fireworks show for 2020.

The city says the decision was made in consideration of the current Safer at Home Health Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey as well as through thoughtful consideration of potential health risks COVID-19 poses to citizens and employees.

The city wants to remind residents discharging fireworks on City property, which includes roadways, parks, sidewalks, etc., is prohibited without a permit.

LATEST STORIES: