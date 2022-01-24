City of Fairhope blames supply chain issues for delayed yard debris pickup

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope is asking residents to be patient while the sanitation department works to repair their trucks used for trash pickup.

The city posted to Facebook Monday afternoon that the trash pickup schedule has been affected by mechanical issues “exacerbated by supply chain issues.”

“One of our trucks has been repaired, and we are currently waiting on parts to arrive to fix the second,” the post read in part.

The city said they’ve ordered two additional trucks that have been expected in Fairhope for over a year.

Yard debris will be picked up, but the schedule will be hit or miss while crews continue to navigate the lack of equipment.