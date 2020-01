FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Fairhope has agreed to purchase the “clock corner” at the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street. A resolution to purchase the property was adopted on Monday.

The Fairhope Single Tax Corporation has agreed to pay half of the purchase price. The total cost will be $525,000.

The city of Fairhope has agreed to pay half of that amount, totaling $262,500.

