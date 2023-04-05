DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the weather warms up, The City of Daphne is making it easier for people to enjoy more time on the water.

On Wednesday, it officially opened its first public boat and kayak launch with a boardwalk attached.

“When you have waterways, you have a lot of people that enjoy them in many different ways, whether it’s a boat, whether it’s just fishing off a pier or now with the boom of kayaks,” said Mayor of Daphne, Robin LeJeune. “We wanted to make sure that we offered all those things to all our citizens.”

This project has been in the works for six years. The City of Daphne first signed a lease with Lake Forest in 2017. As of Wednesday, the lease has been renewed for 40 years.

The $900,000 project was funded by a grant from the state and the department of conservation and natural resources.

“We have conservation of brick pavers for the environmental protection,” said LeJeune. “We really wanted to do things right to make sure we add to the bay and add to our citizens enjoyment without doing anything to harm the Bay.”

Some people have already utilized the new public boat launch that sits at the end of Yacht Club drive. Daphne resident, Jimmy Utsey, went on a boat ride Wednesday.

“It’s been nice because in Daphne we haven’t had a boat launch for a while since they took May Day out so not only did they fix this one up, they did a very nice job,” said Utsey.