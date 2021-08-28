City of Daphne declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Daphne held an emergency city council meeting Saturday, Aug. 28, and passed a resolution to declare a state of emergency as Hurricane Ida makes its way to the Gulf Coast.

The state of emergency will go into effect Sunday, Aug. 29, and will continue until Monday evening, Aug. 30.

The state of emergency allows the city to waive procedural formalities to expedite operations in the event the city needs to dispatch emergency services and relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Earlier Saturday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for several southern and western Alabama counties ahead of Hurricane Ida’s anticipated landfall. The lower Alabama counties included in the state of emergency are Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, Greene, and Washington.

Other counties covered in the order include Colbert, Bibb, Choctaw, Franklin, Lauderdale, Dallas, Lawrence, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Wilcox, and Winston counties.