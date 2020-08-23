City of Daphne calls emergency City Council Meeting

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Daphne has called an Emergency City Council Meeting at 4 PM on Sunday August 23 to discuss the Marco and Laura as well as municipal elections. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on Facebook.

