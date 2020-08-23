City of Daphne calls emergency City Council Meeting

UPDATE: Baldwin County EMA director Zach Hood made a presentation to the commission. He said the outlook continues to look better for Baldwin County but they should also be prepared if the storm does not follow its projected path. Hood said they should be ready to act just in case.

Hood said right now, we do not see any indication or need for a local state of emergency. He said his biggest concern is in the Fort Morgan peninsula with flooding and the visitors there. There will be a travel advisory for Fort Morgan Road and the Fish River area, as there normally is during rain events. Hood said there are no recommendations to suspend any county services at this time.