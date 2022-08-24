DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne has just approved a $2 lodging fee to help pay for upcoming projects.

The City of Daphne has some new projects coming their way. But city leaders do not want to tax residents. So they came up with another plan that will benefit the city and hotels in Daphne.

Daphne Mayor, Robin LeJuene said that this idea should benefit the city in so many different ways.

“So the city council decided, you know, hey, if we are going to have to fun some of these large projects that are going to bring tourism to our city, this was a way without actually adding a percentage tax on the lodging tax, this is a quick way $2 per room a fee and just gives another way by not adding tax to our citizens to fund some of these projects that are going to bring people to our area, add tourism, put people in those hotel rooms which then in return helps the hotels and restaurants,” said LeJeune.

A new animal shelter has been a part of the project for more than a year. Other attractions are also in the works but also need a decent amount of money to complete.

“So our amphitheater, we’ve got a justice center expansion for our patrol and police and our court, so that’s a big project that’s coming, so we have a lot of projects that are out there that are starting to come on board and the animal shelter, of course, we are so excited about that, we are getting right here to the finish line to start construction,” said LeJeune.

The $2 lodging fee will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.