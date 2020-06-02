City employee who claims Spanish Fort mayor slapped her fired

SPANISH FORT, Ala (WKRG) — City Magistrate Lyndsay Cooper who filed charges against Mayor Mike McMillan has been fired, according to her attorney Ed Smith – who called the move “ridiculous,” and believes it was in retaliation to the charges.

According to court documents, she claims Mayor McMillian slapped her in the face while at work.

Smith tells News 5 Cooper was asked to be the person at the door taking people’s temperatures as they walked into City Hall, and she refused, out of fear of exposing herself, her husband and young child.

“She has no healthcare training,” said Smith. “They basically said here’s a temperature device and a face mask, go do it. And they didn’t address any of her concerns.”

Smith believes the city has been “looking for a reason” to fire Cooper since she filed charges.

“That’s ridiculous,” he said. “This was simply in retaliation.”

News 5 went to City Hall to address this with the mayor. We were told he was not it.

City Attorney Dave Conner told us “at this time we don’t comment on personnel matters at this point.”

