City council unanimously approves new parking ordinance in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been discussed for months, but now there’s movement on a new parking ordinance proposed for an Eastern Shore city. The votes were unanimous during Monday night’s city council meeting. Spanish Fort Police are now able to enforce a parking ordinance that wasn’t possible until now.

“When a city grows you find deficiencies and one of the things that we did not have in the city was a way to deal with parking issues,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

Barber says the parking problem became a concern during the summer months at city parks when people started parking where no parking signs are posted, but there wasn’t much police could do to enforce it.

“We were asking people to voluntarily comply with it. That’s when we found out that we needed a parking ordinance just to have something on the books going forward,” he said.

It’s not just city parks, though. Chief Barber and his officers are now able to focus their attention in other parts of the city, too. He says another area of concern is the causeway, especially during hurricane season when storms approach our area.

“People will sometimes intentionally and unintentionally leave their vehicles parked around the causeway which end up floating off, becoming projectiles that could be dangerous to other buildings,” added Chief Barber.

The new ordinance now gives police authority to ticket these vehicle owners, or have the vehicles towed, if needed. Mayor Mike McMillan said there are no motives behind the new ordinance.

“I can assure you this is not a money maker for the City of Spanish Fort. It’s just a way to give teeth for our police to be able to do their job,” he explained during the meeting.

Chief Barber says the new ordinance is pretty straight forward and when you don’t see a no parking sign posted use good judgement.