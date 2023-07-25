DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mosquitos are becoming a nuisance in Olde Towne Daphne.

“It wasn’t anything to have 50 on you at one time when you walk outside the house,” said resident, Bo Nichols.

Over the last two weeks residents are concerned about the growing number of mosquitos near their homes, getting bitten anytime they go outside.

“Go to your car, get your groceries out of the car. I’ve heard a lot of people say they were just fighting them doing that. The kids have been inside and I like to have my kids outside a lot and they’ve had to stay inside,” Nichols explained.

They’re not biting as much Tuesday, and City of Daphne officials want to make sure it stays that way. Their mosquito management efforts are outsourced to a company with crews working at night this week to control the insects.

We’re told the crews are spraying more over the last two weeks, looking out for standing water and placing more traps throughout Olde Towne Daphne neighborhoods. Several residents reached out to WKRG News 5 saying they can’t walk in the mornings or afternoons, let alone be outside in general because of the problems.

“It’s gotten a lot better. They jumped right on it and they’re getting it under control. I think it’s just all of this rain and everything. It just blew up all at once,” Nichols said.

The increased efforts and monitoring will continue this week until all areas notice some relief. Officials say it’s best to remove any standing water near your home and to make sure grass is trimmed back as much as possible. If you’re still seeing more mosquitos than usual you’re asked to call city hall to request additional spraying.