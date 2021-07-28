Citing staffing issues, Felix’s Fish Camp cuts operating hours

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Felix’s Fish Camp has announced new hours of operation for the remainder of the summer.

The Causeway restaurant will temporarily curtail its operations to six days – Tuesday through Saturday, and lunch on Sunday. The restaurant says the revised schedule stems from staffing shortages as a result of the global pandemic.

“Staffing issues have proven to impede our famous seven-day-a-week service,” David J. Cooper, Sr., chairman and CEO of Cooper Restaurants, said in a press release. “By eliminating operations on Sunday nights and Mondays, we’ll have the staff needed to continue to perform at the high level that Felix’s is known for.”

The new operating hours will go into effect immediately as of July 28.