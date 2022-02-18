(WKRG) — In celebration of Arbor Day, several cities in coastal Alabama are giving away trees to those in the community. The types of trees offered range from oaks and cypresses to pecan trees and dogwoods. If you would like to test out your green thumb, check out WKRG News 5’s list of arbor day events.

Daphne

The City of Daphne is handing out 500 trees at the City’s Arbor Day celebration. The giveaway will be held March 12 at 8 a.m. at The Plaza at Daphne Public Library. Residents can pick up their trees through the drive-thru event. All trees come pre-potted, and residents can pick two ornamental trees or one fruit tree at the event. Master gardeners will help residents through the process and answer any questions about plant care and maintenance. Residents must have an ID to show proof of residency. For more information, call Daphne Public Works at 251-620-2100.

Fairhope

On Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. the City of Fairhope will host their Annual Arbor Day Celebration

The City of Fairhope is offering a wide variety of trees at their Arbor Day ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Feb. 12 starting at 10 a.m. After the ceremony, the trees will be given away until noon.

The following trees will be given away:

Red Maple

Pignut Hickory

Sugarberry

Parsley Haw

American Beech

Myrtle Oak

Bald Cypress

Arrowwood

Winged Sumac

The Wisteria Garden Club, Boy Scout Troop #47 and master gardeners will help with the giveaway. Beautification awards and contest winners will be announced during the ceremony. For more information, call 251-929-1466.

Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shore is hosting its 35th annual Arbor Day Celebration on Feb. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Gulf Shores Elementary School. The city will give out several trees at the drive-thru event including:

Catalpa – Catalpa bignonioides

Overcup Oak – Quercus lyrata

Red Maple – Acer rubrum

Pecan – Carya illinoinensis

Hoptree – Ptelea trifoliate

Ashe Magnolia – Magnolia ashei

Trees will be potted in a one-gallon container. Residents will be helped by the Gulf Shores Landscape Division. Proof of attendance is required to receive a tree. For more information, call the engineering department at 251-968-1166.

Evergreen

The City of Evergreen is giving away a wide variety of trees provided by the Alabama Forestry Commission. The following trees will be given out at the event:

Redbud

Witchhazel

Kousa dogwood

Dogwood, sourwood

Riverbirch

Persimmon

Red mulberry

Red maple

Bald cypress

White oak

Tulip poplar

If you would like to pick up a tree, the event will be held Friday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 a.m. at the No Man’s Land parking area.