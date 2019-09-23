Churches pool resources for Bahamas relief.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Images from the Bahamas show the impact the storm made obliterating churches. Now a collective of more than a dozen churches and non-profit groups are working together.

“Pastors and churches generally jump in when there is a natural disaster and we talked about ways of making a bigger impact,” said lead Pastor at Pathway Church in Mobile Travis Johnson. The Bahamas disaster relief team includes four churches from Mobile and Baldwin Counties including Loxley Church and Pathway Church in Mobile.

“You can take someone’s money, their friends, their pride, their ego but if you take their hope this team isn’t just arriving with work and supplies but we’re bringing hope,” said Johnson. Organizers say this isn’t just for the short term immediate needs but also trying to help the Bahamas in the long term. The groups are trying to raise a quarter of a million dollars collectively to receive a matching challenge of another $250,000 for relief efforts and they’re looking for skilled contractors to take part in trips to the Bahamas to help repair homes and churches.

Brian Wade, Loxley Church: “When you can help someone with nothing expected in return that’s a powerful thing you can have as a church,” said Brian Wade with Loxley Church. Many of the churches in this group are “Church of God” affiliates and Wade says the denomination established its first Bahamas church in the early 20th century.

“Through the years the Bahamas has always been a strong part of our missions efforts,” said Wade. They hope to strengthen that with new missions in the coming weeks and months. Officials say they plan their first trip out of Mobile to the Bahamas for skilled labor in early October. For more information on how to donate and what they’re doing click here.