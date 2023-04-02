BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday marked the start of Holy Week for millions of Christians across the world. This Palm Sunday was also special for a church in Baldwin County marking its 110th anniversary. It was a church service filled with song, praise, worship, and prayer at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Bay Minette. The Bible talks about the collective power of the body of Christ.

“And when one down, all of us down and one up. All of us are up,” said Deacon Randy Preston. Whether connected by family or their faith Church members say the ties here are strong.

“We are all of all family biologically as well as Christians, you know we are just a family-based church, a group of family that families that knit it together back then and we are still knitted together,” said Church Secretary Tseland Cooks. That knitting together started more than one hundred years ago in Carney in rural Baldwin County. In 1946 the church moved within the limits of Bay Minette. This is a place where some of the memories are carved in stone. Church members celebrate another Sunday as a gift. There were pictures honoring members of the past and a look to the future. Church members say they’re fortunate–even being a relatively small congregation they say they’re blessed to have survived so long and even made it through the pandemic that forced other churches to close.

“We continued to have church on the grounds outside for a number of months, our meeting in cars and having park and prays. And it was just phenomenal to be able to see members not let that stop them from coming to praise God. So just the love that we have for each other, the fellowship, we just really care about each other,” said church member Kayland Lamar.