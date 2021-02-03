Christmas trees bringing gift of protection to beach dune system

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — More than four hundred Christmas trees are being recycled in a way unique to the Gulf Coast. “They help to catch the wind blown sand and build new dunes.”

Gulf Shores High School students along with a bunch of volunteers from the park and the community helped place the trees along the dune line near Gulf State Park Pavilion and The Lodge. The dune system taking quite a hit from Hurricane Sally back in September.





Volunteers help place more than 400 Christmas trees along dune line in Gulf Shores.

“After Hurricane Sally we actually lost quite a bit of dune along here,” says park naturalist Kelly Reetz. “It did what it was supposed to do. It was suppose to stop the force of the water as it came in so now we want to build that back up.”

By Spring, the trees will be completely or mostly covered by blowing sand. Native plants will start to grow and the first line of defense will have a fighting chance for the next tropical system coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.