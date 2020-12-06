Christmas tree decorated in honor of WKRG News 5’s late Jennifer Rogers

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of WKRG News 5’s late Jennifer Rogers said their Home Owners Association dedicated a fully decorated Christmas tree in her honor.

WKRG News 5’s Matt Goins visited Dauphin Island on Lemoyne Drive to view the tree. The decorations are completely homemade and are a representation of Jennifer’s many interests.

She passed away September 26th from an almost two year battle with metastatic colon cancer.

Jennifer’s Christmas tree is also a part of a citywide fundraiser for the Island Food Bank, in connection with the Lights of Dauphin Island which is a month-long Christmas celebration full of activities to enjoy.

The Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce say food donations can be made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Saturday at the Sandbox.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories