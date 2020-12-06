Christmas tree decorated in honor of WKRG News 5’s late Jennifer Rogers

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of WKRG News 5’s late Jennifer Rogers said their Home Owners Association dedicated a fully decorated Christmas tree in her honor.

WKRG News 5’s Matt Goins visited Dauphin Island on Lemoyne Drive to view the tree. The decorations are completely homemade and are a representation of Jennifer’s many interests.

She passed away September 26th from an almost two year battle with metastatic colon cancer.

Jennifer’s Christmas tree is also a part of a citywide fundraiser for the Island Food Bank, in connection with the Lights of Dauphin Island which is a month-long Christmas celebration full of activities to enjoy.

The Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce say food donations can be made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Saturday at the Sandbox.

