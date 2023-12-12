BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Thursday night.

The Christmas Parade is normally held during Christmas Fest weekend but due to weather, it was rescheduled for Dec. 7.

“Floats were all aglow with Christmas lights and various holiday themes as they made their way around town. Even Santa Claus put in an appearance on top of the Bay Minette Fire Department truck,” read a press release.

The North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Christmas parade.

