LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Of all the Christmas events postponed or rescheduled in Baldwin County, one will still go on as planned: Lillian’s Christmas in the Park.

“The show will go on,” says volunteer JoAnn Lawrenz.

Even as the rain started to fall Friday, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lillian. “Christmas in the Park” is still scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m., with kids’ activities, an appearance by Santa Claus, and the lighting of the tree and the entire park.

“The lights will stay on through the whole month of December,” says Lawrenz.

Other seasonal events around Baldwin County have been rescheduled:

Foley’s “Christmas in the Park” and tree lighting will now happen on Friday, Dec. 8. The parade and “Let it Snow” event will be on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Parades in Fairhope and Elberta will now roll on Dec. 8. In Silverhill, the parade is now scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15. Daphne’s parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Thousands of ping pong balls set to fall from the sky for Gulf Shores’ “Community Christmas” will have to wait until Dec. 14 in Sims Park.

But back in Lillian, when it comes to bad weather, folks here believe it’s better to be prepared than postpone.

“We went with a much bigger tent, actually two tents,” says Lawrenz.