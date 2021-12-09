Christmas food distribution event to be held in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Angels of Hope and Feeding the Gulf Coast are hosting a Christmas food distribution event Dec.18 in Foley. 

The drive-thru food distribution event will provide those in need with food supplies for the holiday season.

Residents are encouraged to stay in their vehicle and volunteers will help you during the event. 

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aaronville Park at 2229 W Michigan Ave. in Foley.

Feeding the Gulf Coast, is an organization that recently distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food to more than 4,000 families last November. If you would like more information about the organization’s food assistance programs, click here or call (888) 704-FOOD.

