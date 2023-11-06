FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Original Chocolate and Cheese Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 11.

The festival will take place at Heritage Park in Foley and will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. Beach Life Events is hosting the festival.

FESTIVAL LOCATION:

Chocolatiers and cheese from all over the world will be featured at the festival on Saturday. Vendors will have chocolate and/or cheese on their menus as well as their regular items.

“After the huge success of the first two years, we’ve taken steps to reduce the waiting-in-line time by adding more food and snack vendors, more chocolatiers, more cheese booths, multiple lines for chocolate martinis, beer, wine and an express entrance when you pre-purchase entry tickets,” Beach Life Events President Lisa Yeater said.

Fairhope Brewing will be in attendance with their craft beers. Other features of the event include high-quality arts and crafts vendors, live music, a Kids Zone with pony rides and a petting zoo, free contests, chocolate martinis and other adult beverages.

Tickets are $5, and entry is free for children who are 12 and under.

Festival schedule: