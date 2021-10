BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chocolate & Cheese Festival will be held Nov. 13 in downtown Foley.

The event will include venders specializing in gourmet cheese and chocolate, as well as:

Art and craft vendors

Live music

Kids zone

Free contests

Beer, wine and chocolate martini’s

Tickets are $5 per person. Children ages 12 and under are free.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Park at 200 N McKenzie St.