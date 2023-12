DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne’s first Chipotle Mexican Grill is now open.

It’s located on Van Drive and will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new restaurant offers the “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane that lets customers pick up digital orders without getting out of the car.

The restaurant is hiring employees for the Daphne location. A news release from the company said there are around 25 jobs on average per location.