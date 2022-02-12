FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a cool day for some warm chili in Fairhope. Ecumenical Ministries of Baldwin County is hosting the 21st annual Chili for Charity Saturday. It will be held at the Coastal Alabama Community College Halstead Amphitheater Downtown Fairhope. The event starts at 11:30 Saturday and runs until 2 in downtown Fairhope.

Ecumenical Ministries of Baldwin County help provide sustainable and crisis assistance to low-income families, the disabled, and the elderly. Advanced tickets are no longer on sale. A link to their Eventbrite page says tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. For more information on Ecumenical Ministries of Baldwin County you can check their website.