FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s more than just delicious chili at Ecumenical Ministries’ Chili for Charity 2023, the event’s 22nd year.

“Besides some of the best chili you will taste in Baldwin County there will be live music by Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, a mechanical Bull, zoo ambassadors from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, balloon sculptures by Dr. Gee, kids games, tasty baked goods for sale and of course the friendly competition among our cooking teams,” reads the ministry’s website.

Come out for good food, good music and a great cause. You’ll also get to meet the WKRG Weather Beast!

When: Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 440 Fairhope Avenue, Halstead Amphitheater, on the campus of the Coastal Alabama Community College in downtown Fairhope

Admission: $15.00 at the gate ($12.50 in advance from EVENTBRITE or the office of EMI). Children 12 and under are FREE (Ticket go on sale January 5, 2022)

Sponsorships and teams are always needed. For more information call: 251- 928-3430 (Fairhope) or 251-943-3445 (Foley) or visit www.baldwinemi.org

For more than 50 years, Ecumenical Ministries, Inc. of Baldwin County has provided assistance to those in need.

To learn more about Ecumenical Ministries, their history and legacy of community service, visit their website.