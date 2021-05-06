Children’s Cup Regatta this Saturday at Fairhope Yacht Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This Saturday, the 10th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta is happening at Fairhope Yacht Club.

There is an adult and youth category for the sail boat race. Sign up starts at 9 am and the race will begin around noon. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

“Usually we will start out somewhere in the center of that compass rose and race around the various marks in the bay, ” Cathy Cromartie, Former Commodore of The Fairhope Yacht Club, explained.

Cathy wanted to unite sailors while supporting the Children’s Hospital of Alabama. There will be a silent auction, bbq, children’s activities, live music and more! Head to Fairhope Yacht Club’s Facebook Page for more information.

