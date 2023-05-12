FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahoy, sailing enthusiasts! Get ready to embark on a day of exciting sailboat racing that helps raise money for a good cause.

The 12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta will make waves to support the brave patients Children’s of Alabama. The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fairhope Yacht Club (101 Volanta Ave.), racing begins at 12:30 p.m. and the fundraisers wraps at 8 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and free-of-charge. Guests can bid on on silent auction items and enjoy the kids’ activity area. There’s also a cash bar and live music from Doc Rogers and the Rock Dodgers band. Dinner will follow.

Boat entry is $25 for youth and $50 for adults. Visit their website for more information and to purchase tickets.