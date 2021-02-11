Children put on Mardi Gras Parade for senior home

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tiny revelers paraded outside of the Country Place Senior Living Community in Fairhope Thursday morning to give residents a Mardi Gras Parade of their own.

The ‘Stars Early Learning Academy’ is located next door to the senior home and they were led by a trumpeter as they circled the building waving and dancing to the residents inside.

They opened their windows and watched as the kids strolled by. In the past, they even dressed up and put on a show for the senior home in celebration of Halloween. WKRG News 5 was told the children parade for the residents as often as they can.