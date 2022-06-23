DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said a child, who was found unresponsive in the Park City area of Daphne, remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition Thursday morning, according to their Facebook page. Police also said a man they believe might have been involved with the child’s injuries is now wanted on multiple sex offender registration violations.

Daphne Police responded on Wednesday to a call about a child with a “possible head injury,” and the child was taken to a hospital. Police quickly identified Douglas Lewis, who was living with the child’s family and had contact with the child, as someone who might have been involved in the child’s injuries.

Daphne Police said they obtained warrants for Lewis charging him with four felony Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violations. Lewis’ SORNA charges are three counts of establishing a residence with a minor and one count of failing to register at a new residence. Police do not know where Lewis is.

Daphne Police ask anyone with information about Lewis or his whereabouts to call 251-620-0911.