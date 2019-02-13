UPDATE: Child sex abuse suspect dies in South Carolina jail cell

UPDATE: (5:45 pm) — An Alabama man accused of molesting children in at least two states has been found dead in a jail cell. Peter Cooper was arrested in Alabama earlier this year in connection to sex abuse charges in South Carolina. Investigators believed that Cooper could have more victims. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, Cooper was receiving medical care in the jail. An autopsy does not show any signs of foul play. State investigators say more tests will be completed.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who says her uncle molested her in Robertsdale back in the 1970s fears there could be more victims along the Gulf Coast.

LoAna Cooper Benton says her uncle Peter Cooper molested her at her grandparents’ home in Robertsdale.

For years she thought she was the only victim and remained silent.

Benton now lives in South Carolina where she came across two victims who say Peter Cooper also molested them while he worked at a church.

That has led to charges against Cooper in South Carolina.

In Alabama, the statute of limitations has passed for Benton to press charges. However, law says that child sex crimes that happened after January 1985 can still be prosecuted.

Benton believes there could be more victims locally. She says Cooper lived on the Gulf Coast for most of his life and worked in various churches across Baldwin County.

“We also have become aware that there were many victims,” said Benton. “We want to encourage them to get whatever help they need to heal, to reach out.”