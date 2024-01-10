BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2023 the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigated 25 child porn cases resulting in 18 arrests. This year, that number is expected to increase because of new resources to catch child predators.

A special unit has been added to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that focuses technology and resources on cases of child pornography.

“We want to make sure we do everything we can to protect our children by getting these predators off the streets, which one of them is Witherington,” Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said.

Treyton Witherington, 30, of Stapleton is the latest arrest for possession of child porn after a tip from the public and a forensic look inside his cell phone by a unit of the sheriff’s office that has tripled in size to focus attention on these types of crimes.

“It is illegal to view child pornography. It is illegal to download child pornography and it is illegal to transmit child pornography regardless of who made the image,” Mack said. “Those are the cases we are seeing and the cases we are investigating.”

Computers and cell phones have made life a lot more convenient but have also made it easier for children to become targets of these crimes.

“In the most extreme circumstances, it can result in physical to physical contact, and that’s what we are trying to prevent,” Mack said.

This is at least Witherington’s third arrest for possession of child pornography. If convicted, he could spend 10 years or more in prison for each of the six charges he faces.