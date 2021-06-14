Child airlifted from Orange Beach after almost drowning

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A child has been airlifted from Orange Beach after almost drowning.

Around 5 PM on Monday, a child estimated to be around 5-years-old was pulled from the water. This occurred in the pass about 50 yards South from the bridge. The child was not breathing when taken out of the water and bystanders immediately gave the child CPR.

By the time paramedics arrived the child had a pulse and assistance with his breathing began, when the helicopter arrived the child was conscious, talking, and crying. The child was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital.