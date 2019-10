FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A child was accidentally hit by a car near Foley Wednesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old appeared to be alert as first responders loaded him into a medical helicopter.

The helicopter landed near the Old Time Pottery on Highway 59 to transport the child to a hospital. The actual accident happened nearby on Moye Lane.

The initial report was that a teenager backing out of a driveway did not see the child and accidentally hit him.