Chief explains ‘Dukes of Hazard’-like chase in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A wild pursuit through Bay Minette and Stockton injured three police officers Wednesday.

It started at the American Pride gas station on Hand Avenue, when an officer responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked outside with three men sitting inside.

When an officer confronted them, Chief Al Tolbert says the driver gave a fake name, and shortly after, drove off.

As the driver, who police identified as Mark Snellgrove, began to drive off, the officer reached his hand inside the truck – attempting to stop it. That resulted in the truck dragging the officer a few feet and slamming him into a nearby box truck, which you can see in the body camera video below.

The chase lasted for about 45 minutes.

“He was passing cars on the wrong side of the road… forcing oncoming traffic into the ditch. Throwing stuff out of the window, tools, hammers. He threw drugs. A stolen firearm. All of that has since been recovered,” said Chief Tolbert.

Police identified the man in the passenger seat as Terry Bofonchik, who surrendered when the pursuit ended; and Rodger Manning as the man in the back seat. All suspects are from Florida with lengthy criminal histories.

It’s still unclear why the suspects were in Bay Minette.

Two of the officers involved were school resource officers who were nearby at the time. All officers are going to be OK.