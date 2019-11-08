Chief Dwain Bradshaw to be honored with Veteran’s Walk

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue Volunteer District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw will be honored today, Friday, Nov. 8, with a veteran’s walk and memorial escort from Sacred Heart Hospital to Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Bradshaw, 41, a Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 in Bellview and Volunteer Assistant District Chief for ECFR Station #2 in Beulah, was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 6, while responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Muscogee Bridge.

The veteran’s walk will begin at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hospital, where hospital staff and first responders will line the hallways and pay their respects to Chief Bradshaw as his body is taken to Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

The veteran’s walk is a final salute program offered by Sacred Heart Hospital to honor veterans.

The walk is not open to the public, but members of the public are welcome to pay their respects along the memorial route, which will go from the hospital entrance and follow Brent Lane to Mobile Highway and Pine Forest Road before ending at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Those wanting to pay their respects along the route are asked to please follow these safety rules:

Do not set up on Sacred Heart Hospital property or block hospital entrances and exits.

Stay on sidewalks or public areas a safe distance away from the road.

Do not enter the roadway at any time.

Drivers are asked to be patient as the route will be temporarily blocked for the escort.

Services for Chief Bradshaw have been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12 as follows:

Visitation: 10-11 a.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

800 E. Nine Mile Road

Hillcrest Baptist Church 800 E. Nine Mile Road Funeral services: 11 a.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

800 E. Nine Mile Road

Hillcrest Baptist Church 800 E. Nine Mile Road Grave site: Immediately following funeral services

Pensacola Memorial Gardens

7433 Pine Forest Road

Pensacola Memorial Gardens 7433 Pine Forest Road Reception: Immediately following the grave side service

Live Oak Plantation

7874 Beulah Road

More information will be released later about the memorial route for the funeral services.



Those interested in donating to the Bradshaw family may do so through GoFundMe, or donations can be made to Escambia County Professional Firefighters Charity, C/O Dwain Bradshaw, at any BBVA/Compass Bank. All donations will be given to the family.



To make non-monetary donations, please contact EMS Union President Chacon Humberto at 850-525-7654.

