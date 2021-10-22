Check it out: Bay Minette man uses found, recycled items to create ultimate spooky house

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man’s spookily decorated house earned him an award from the city’s beautification committee.

John Michael Smith was honored with the committee’s seasonal decoration award for fall. His yard on West 10th Street is filled with spooky decor — most of it he made out of found and recycled objects, such as wiring, grocery store bags and duct tape. Take a drive down West 10th Street at night to check out his designs in all their gory glory!

The Bay Minette Beautification Committee meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Brown bag lunch meetings take place at Bay Minette City Hall, 301 D’Olive St., and are open to the public.