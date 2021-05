BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gift Box, a store inside North Baldwin Infirmary, is back open to serve patients, visitors, and staff.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, the Gift Box donated $5,000 to the hospital for a new 3D mammogram project underway.

The project is aiming to bring the latest in mammography technology to the North Baldwin area.

For more information about North Baldwin Infirmary, click here.