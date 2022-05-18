GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– Preparations are underway in Gulf Shores for the first Hangout Music Festival in three years. As you start to pack for the festival, the event organizers have some guidelines about what you can or can’t bring.

According to the event website, only clear backpacks, purses, and bags are permitted. Nontransparent luggage or bags are not permitted, with the exception of clutch bags the size of a hand.

Empty water bottles and water bladders are permitted inside the festival grounds, and there will be free water fountains and filling stations provided on the festival grounds. All outside food and beverages are prohibited.

Prescription and over the counter medicines are allowed, although there are some specific guidelines. Prescription medicines must be in the original container with the label, and you must have a government issued ID that matches the name on the bottle. You may only bring the required dosage for each day. Over the counter medicine must be in the original factory-sealed bottle.

Hangout Festival does not offer camping onsite, and all temporary structures including tents and umbrellas are prohibited. Nearby Gulf State Park has campgrounds and cabins, and a shuttle runs from the campground store to the festival site.

Bicycles must be secured in the racks near the entrance and are not permitted on festival grounds.

Service animals that are current on their rabies vaccinations are permitted, but all other pets will not be allowed to enter. Handicap-accessible facilities and viewing areas will be provided.

You are allowed to bring the following:

Sunscreen and bug spray in 3 ounce containers or less

Clear backpacks or one gallon freezer bags

Fanny packs and other bags the size of a hand

Blankets or beach towels

Empty water bottles or water bladder

Prescription and over the counter medicine

Baby strollers

You are NOT allowed to bring any of the following:

Temporary structures of any kind, including tents, hammocks, chairs and umbrellas

Weapons including firearms and knives

Drug paraphernalia and illegal substances including narcotics and marijuana

Nontransparent bags

Outside food and beverages including alcohol

Vitamins

Unsealed cigarettes, tampons, gum and chapstick or lip-gloss

Audio equipment including recorders, speakers, megaphones and air horns

Video/photography equipment including camcorders, cameras, GoPros and selfie sticks

Water guns and balloons

Flyers, stickers, posters, markers, paint and flags

Fireworks, sparklers, Chinese lanterns and any other explosive or fire-related items

Radios and walkie-talkies

Pets

Motorized and non-motorized transportation including bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, carts and skateboards

Glass of any form

Fidget spinners

Spiked or excessively large jewelry

In addition, Hangout Music Festival bans any items that could be used to disrupt the event. On-site security will make the final decision on items that may or may not be permitted.