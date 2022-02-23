SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and woman are accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Foley to Spanish Fort early Wednesday morning. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells us the driver, Travis Duff, crashed the vehicle in Spanish Fort behind the Ace Hardware store. Investigators said Amanda Whitaker was the passenger.

Both Whitaker and Duff were booked into the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday, Feb. 23. Duff faces several charges including attempting to elude, drug trafficking and reckless endangerment. Whitaker is also charged with drug trafficking.

The BCSO tells WKRG News 5 the vehicle caught fire after the crash. According to jail records, Duff has a Decatur, GA address and Whitaker has a Gulf Shores address.

See the official press release from BCSO below:



On February 23, 2022, around 2:00 A.M. BCSO patrol units attempted a traffic stop on a rented Kia sedan near the Beach Express and U.S. 98. The stop was for suspicious activity deputies witnessed near a convenience store. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued that went through Foley, Fairhope, Daphne and into Spanish Fort.



Deputies used tire deflating spikes to slow the vehicle during the pursuit but the driver kept going The vehicle ultimately hit a tree and caught fire behind the Ace Hardware in Spanish Fort.



Two suspects were arrested. The driver, Travis Duff (39) of Decatur GA. was transported to the hospital for back injuries. He has since been released and is in the Baldwin County Corrections Center.



Duff is charged with drug trafficking, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Duff has no bond.



The passenger, Amanda Whitaker (37) Gulf Shores, AL. Was charged with drug trafficking and active warrants. Whitaker has no bond.



During the pursuit, deputies witnessed a bag being thrown from the vehicle. The bag contained several ounces ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a pistol and drug paraphernalia.



The driver of the vehicle was operating the vehicle extremely recklessly, by driving on the wrong side of the road and through traffic control devices with no regard for public safety.



Foley, Fairhope, Daphne and Spanish Fort Police Departments assisted with the pursuit.