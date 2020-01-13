Chase ends in fiery crash, suspect still on the run

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Highway 90 in Seminole, a deputy gets behind a truck and travel trailer.

The driver is suspected of stealing construction equipment from a business in Elsanor and made it clear he wasn’t going to stop. “The suspect trying to lose the deputy went off-road and again towing this travel trailer ends up in someone’s front yard,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

That was just the beginning. “Eventually he does lose the trailer and the chase continues on and he ended up wrecking into a mailbox and causing damage to the vehicle,” Cadenhead said.

The driver’s image was captured earlier in the evening at a convenience store. Investigators believe it is the same man captured on security cameras stealing a trailer and lawnmower. He came back to the same business over the weekend.

As the nearly hour-long chase continued, he drove through a neighborhood and almost comes face-to-face with the deputy. “It looked like he got back on Mobile Highway and ended up crashing a second time into a tree.”

The truck erupted in flames. The suspect ran into the woods as the Dodge pickup burned. He is still on the run tonight.

Investigators say the tag on the truck had been switched. They are hoping someone recognizes the truck or the driver and will give them a call.

