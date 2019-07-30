Chase, crash in Foley sends one to the hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop near Baldwin County Road 19 and 16 Sunday afternoon. The silver Ford Taurus took off according to the Sheriff’s Office, with Phillip Stanford behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Katie Habermehl was taking a walk along Laurent Road when she heard engines racing, sirens and then all of a sudden the Ford scream past with law enforcement close behind. She caught part of the chase on her cell phone.

Stanford eventually crashed on County Road 12 near the Tavern Bar in Foley. The car was on fire and he was trapped inside when the deputy that had been in pursuit became his lifesaver, extinguishing the blaze and pulling him to safety.