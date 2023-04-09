ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A person has been arrested after they allegedly led deputies on a chase and rammed into a deputy’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Sunday morning.

The post said a person was driving a stolen vehicle and rammed into a deputy’s car before fleeing. A chase started in Baldwin County and ended in Escambia County, Florida. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Highway 98.

The driver was arrested and will be charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing. The driver also has active warrants in other counties. The post does not identify the suspect.