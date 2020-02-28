Charter bus company tells superintendent ‘proper procedures will be done’ involving driver of Daphne charter bus

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The return of the entire Daphne East sixth grade class from a New Orleans field trip Thursday night came with a little extra relief for Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “I was told a driver was driving erratically or having some issues, which concerned me right away.”

About 45 minutes into the trip to the World War II Museum, parents chaperoning the trip began to feel uneasy, “closeness to the bus in front, a little erratic driving,” said Tyler.

A call to school officials and the bus chartered through Kingdom Coach in Theodore pulled over, the driver replaced and the trip continued. “Right now I have no reason to think that it was anything other than possibly this driver was having some issues other than alcohol,” Tyler says.

Late Friday afternoon, Tyler received a call from the owner of Kingdom Coach assuring him the proper procedures were being taken, but because of privacy issues, there was nothing more he could say. Tyler says parents and teachers on the trip did the right thing.

“It all ended well. Our buses came back safe, our students were safe but I have to applaud our parents our chaperones who were very observant in what was going on, our teachers on the bus that took quick action,” Tyler said.

