Charter boat red snapper season to re-open Oct. 15 in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most popular fishing seasons along the Gulf Coast is returning later this month.

Charter for hire red snapper season is set to begin again Oct. 15 and run through Nov. 5.

Anglers did not catch the federal quota over the 63 day summer season that began in June and closed Aug. 3.

NOAA Fisheries is reopening the season to provide Gulf for-hire fishermen the opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.

Recreational red snapper season remains open as well. Private anglers can fish Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a two-fish limit.