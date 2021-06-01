Charter Boat red snapper season begins in Orange Beach for 2021

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big day in south Alabama. Charter boat red snapper season officially began this morning. One of the boat captains put it best, it’s hard to have a bad day on a boat. Boats were pulling out just as the sun came up from Zeke’s Marina and other spots on the water. The work that went into today started well before dawn and beyond. Deckhands and captains have spent weeks getting their vessels ready for what they hope will be a good season. For some of the customers jumping on for-hire boats, this continues a family tradition.

“We came here about five years ago, went on the first day and it was an awesome time and great experience for our family, this time we decided to bring even more people to enjoy the first day of red snapper season in Orange Beach,” said Colton Keterside who’s visiting from Missouri. His family brought more than 20 people from out of state to hit the water this morning. Charter boat fishing is a major economic driver for the region. Most charter boat captains said they had an okay 2020 even with some COVID restrictions–arguing that the destruction of hurricane sally had a greater impact on their business, they’re hoping for a calm 2021. The 63-day charter boat snapper season ends August 3rd.